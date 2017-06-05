Man charged in fiery Jersey City crash that critically injured innocent driver
Authorities have arrested the driver they say caused a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue that critically injured an innocent bystander late Sunday night. Leo Pinkston, 48, is charged with eluding and aggravated assault in connection with the pursuit that began near Ocean and Cator avenues, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
