Man charged in drunken hit-and-run that injured 1, damaged 5 cars
JERSEY CITY - One person was injured and five cars were damaged in a hit-and-run crash on Route 440 late Sunday night, authorities said. Police arrested 27-year-old Justin Curry, of Elizabeth, about a mile up the road and charged him with driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle offenses.
