Man arrested at Holland Tunnel with 55 tabs of LSD: cops

17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- A Union County man was arrested late Thursday night after police found sticker tabs of LSD in his car during a motor vehicle stop, authorities said. Rosario Galluzzo, 38, of Kenilworth, was first stopped by police at about 10 p.m. because he driving at a "very low rate of speed" near the New Jersey Turnpike extension, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.

