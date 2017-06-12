Man arrested at Holland Tunnel with 55 tabs of LSD: cops
JERSEY CITY -- A Union County man was arrested late Thursday night after police found sticker tabs of LSD in his car during a motor vehicle stop, authorities said. Rosario Galluzzo, 38, of Kenilworth, was first stopped by police at about 10 p.m. because he driving at a "very low rate of speed" near the New Jersey Turnpike extension, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.
