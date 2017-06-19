Local students graduate, medical center raises money | Journal Entries
From the University of the Sciences: Natasha Stroedecke and Christina Besada of Rutherford, Ami Shah of North Bergen, Gina Yi of Palisades Park and Ted Andrew of Bayonne. From Northeasten University: Levon Rodriguez of Jersey City, Laura Gomez of North Bergen, Isabella Carlsson of Guttenberg and Kathleen Mercado and Mark German of Secaucus.
