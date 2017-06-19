'LeBron James' coke found in Hudson County inmate's shoe, jail says

A 50-year-old Jersey City man was arrested again after authorities found cocaine with a "LeBron James" logo during a search at the Hudson County jail in Kearny. Warren Braxton, of the 100 block of Claremont Avenue, was charged with possession of cocaine within 1,000 of an educational facility located at the jail on Hackensack Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.