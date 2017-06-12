Kushner firm drops bid for tax break for Jersey City project

Kushner Companies, the development firm run by the family of presidential son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, has withdrawn its request for a massive tax break for its One Journal Square project. The developers had requested a 30-year tax break along with $30 million in city-issued bonds for the two-tower project, slated for a long-vacant lot adjacent to the Journal Square PATH hub.

