Judge scolds prosecuting attorneys over delays in 2015 manslaughter case

JERSEY CITY -- A judge has grown impatient with the prosecution and today threatened to lower an accused killer's bail if if the state does not quickly provide remaining discovery in a 20-month old case. "The discovery has to be completed," Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mark Nelson said at a pretrial hearing in the case of John J. Gutierrez, 31 -- charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the beating death of 34-year-old Ely Chalas on Oct, 10, 2015.

