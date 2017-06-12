Journal Entries
Hospital honors students in program Holy Name Medical Center is hosting a ceremony for the eight students who participated in Project Search. This program gives high school seniors with disabilities the opportunity to gain job skills training through unpaid internships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC