Jersey City teen charged in March murder
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the March 29 murder of a 27-year-old who was reportedly led into an alleyway before being shot multiple times in the torso. Shaquan Hyppolite was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and charged with the murder of Terrel Smith, who was shot on Van Horne Street in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said yesterday.
