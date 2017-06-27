Jersey City school honors 44 graduates, community members
Dr. Lena Edwards Academic Charter School's middle school graduation took place last week at St. Patrick Church in Jersey City. Forty-four students graduated from the eighth grade during the June 22 ceremony, during which valedictorian Divine Sumcad and salutatorian was Faith Jackson were recognized for their academic achievements.
