Jersey City residents charged with armed home invasion in West Orange

WEST ORANGE -- Four Jersey City men were arrested in a stop on Interstate 280 after they carried out an armed home robbery at a West Orange residence late Wednesday, officials said. Yodelin Diaz, 25, Jesus Quinones, 38, Eduard Bentura, 33 and Lidio Martinez- Mieses, 30, face charges including armed burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy and weapons offenses, according to a township news release.

