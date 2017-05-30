Jersey City rallies to help find dog missing for 15 days

Chris Schlack, 31, who lives in Downtown Jersey City, was taking Torque, a pit bull mix, for his morning walk on Second Street early on May 15 when a cyclist headed the wrong way on Brunswick Street crashed into them. Schlack said he was in the crosswalk and had looked right to make sure no cars were coming -- Brunswick is a one-way road -- but didn't think to look left, where he would have seen the cyclist.

