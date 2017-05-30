Jersey City rallies to help find dog ...

Jersey City rallies to help find dog missing for 15 days

Chris Schlack, 31, who lives in Downtown Jersey City, was taking Torque, a pit bull mix, for his morning walk on Second Street early on May 15 when a cyclist headed the wrong way on Brunswick Street crashed into them. Schlack said he was in the crosswalk and had looked right to make sure no cars were coming -- Brunswick is a one-way road -- but didn't think to look left, where he would have seen the cyclist.

