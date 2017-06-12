Jersey City program seeks to keep kid...

Jersey City program seeks to keep kids healthy and fed this summer

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Former New York Yankee player Pat Kelly and Jersey City schools Superintendent Marcia Lyles were all in attendance at Lincoln Park on Friday as Jersey City announced its participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Free Summer Meals initiative this summer. At the event, held on Lincoln Park's Turf 1 field, children learned about the importance of eating nutritious meals in the summer once school is out and raised awareness for the USDA-run Free Summer Meals program that Jersey City will take part in this summer.

