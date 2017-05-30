Jersey City man gets 24 years for 201...

Jersey City man gets 24 years for 2014 killing of 28-year-old

5 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A 23-year-old Jersey City man with arrests back to the age of 13 was sentenced to 24 years in prison yesterday for the 2014 killing of a 28-year-old who was shot five times. "It's the only way the violence is going to stop, to remove you from society and send the message that to the public that we can't go out and shoot down innocent people for no reason," Hudson County Superior Court John Young told Verlance Buddington.

