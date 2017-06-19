Jersey City man convicted of stabbing man after finding condom
A Jersey City man was convicted of stabbing a man nine times in jealous rage last September after finding a condom in his home, authorities said today. In a trial that lasted three days before Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello, Squire Foster was convicted Friday of second degree aggravated assault, third degree criminal restraint, third degree theft, third degree terroristic threats, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
