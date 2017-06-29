Jersey City man, 22, sentenced for gunning down stranger
JERSEY CITY -- A 22-year-old man who was tracked down and arrested in North Carolina after killing a stranger on a Jersey City street corner in 2015 was sentenced to seven years in prison today for reckless manslaughter and unrelated crimes. "I would love to see you live your life in jail as though you were dead," said a letter written by the mother of Isaiah Jackson, 21, who was fatally shot by Shahard L. Harvey at the corner of Orient Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive on June 14, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC