Jersey City man, 22, sentenced for gunning down stranger

JERSEY CITY -- A 22-year-old man who was tracked down and arrested in North Carolina after killing a stranger on a Jersey City street corner in 2015 was sentenced to seven years in prison today for reckless manslaughter and unrelated crimes. "I would love to see you live your life in jail as though you were dead," said a letter written by the mother of Isaiah Jackson, 21, who was fatally shot by Shahard L. Harvey at the corner of Orient Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive on June 14, 2015.

