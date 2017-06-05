Jersey City looks to fire cops who kicked victim after fiery crash
JERSEY CITY -- Hours after a video surfaced of police officers kicking and dragging the victim of a fiery car crash, city officials said they are looking to terminate the cops involved. The video, obtained by Univision and shared with The Jersey Journal, shows a man emerge from a burning car on Tonnelle Avenue covered in flames.
