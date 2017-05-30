Jersey City felon sentenced to Drug Court, says prison would be easier

JERSEY CITY -- A Jersey City man with 18 convictions and a severe drug problem faced a possible four-year prison sentence Thursday, but was instead sentenced to Drug Court probation where he will have a chance to get clean. "I think I need drug court because I ain't got nothing less," Stackhouse told Hudson County Superior Court Judge Edward DeFazio Thursday morning as he stood at the defense table in handcuffs.

