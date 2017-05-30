Jersey City dance student receives Governor's Art award
People claim to work their whole lives for a dream, but this 16-year old has spent almost her entire life chasing it. Serena Brown, a dancer for the Jersey City Dance Academy, received the Governor's Award for Artistic Excellence and Leadership in Dance.
