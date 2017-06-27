Jersey City cop admits taking $55K in off-duty jobs scheme
A second Jersey City police officer pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday as part of what federal prosecutors have called a bribery conspiracy related to the city's off-duty jobs program for cops. Anthony Iannicco, 48, of Jersey City, admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and accept corrupt payments, an offense that could send him to prison for up to five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC