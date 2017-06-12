Jersey City community group, mayor cl...

Jersey City community group, mayor clash with 'Trendy Management'

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

When Colin Devries moved into his Belmont Avenue apartment, he was told his unit had been completely renovated after the previous tenant moved out. What he didn't know was the last tenant was paying about $650 less per month and that his rent -- $1,350 per month -- had increased by more than 92 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May '17 Caution 3
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May '17 Happy Hillbilyy 110
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC