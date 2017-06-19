Jail inmate busted with 'Lebron James' cocaine in his shoe: authorities
JERSEY CITY -- A 50-year-old Jersey City was rearrested after authorities found cocaine with a "Lebron James" logo on him during a search at the Hudson County jail in Kearny. Warren Braxton, of the 100 block of Claremont Avenue, was charged with possession of cocaine within 1,000 of an educational facility located at the jail on Hackensack Avenue, according to a criminal complaint made available today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC