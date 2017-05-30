It feels like a lost cause' City Coun...

It feels like a lost cause' City Council to fight over mom and pop store protections

The repeal of the city ordinance restricting chain stores in downtown Jersey City has left some small business owners feeling betrayed and some City Council members feeling confused. At the request of Mayor Steven Fulop and downtown council member Candice Osborne, the city passed an ordinance in 2015 that restricted chain stores in order to help protect mom and pop stores downtown.

