Hundreds march in Jersey City to curb violence, bring community together
JERSEY CITY -- Hundreds of people came out for the 2nd Annual Unity Walk Saturday afternoon to help spread the message of community oneness, and to curb violence in the city. Residents came out in large numbers with their families to march for peace and unity in the city just before the summer months, when violence in the city is typically at its peak.
