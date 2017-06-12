Hours after release from jail, man commits another burglary: cops
HOBOKEN -- A 34-year-old man with an extensive history of burglarizing apartments was charged again with theft, just hours after he was released from jail, police said. David Diaz was arrested on the border of Jersey City and Hoboken on Friday afternoon for breaking into a Grand Street apartment on May 30, Hoboken police said in a statement.
