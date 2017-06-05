Hoops showcase to honor man killed af...

Hoops showcase to honor man killed after coming to woman's aid

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Jersey City basketball community will pay tribute to a Jersey City hero when it gets together Saturday, June 10, for the third annual Darren "Reese" Talington Classic at Bayside Park. The six-game competition is an anti-violence awareness event that honors T alington, 25, who was shot dead on April 26, 2014 after he came to the aid of a woman who was struck with a beer bottle by an apparent drunken man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Wed Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 3
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May '17 Happy Hillbilyy 110
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC