Hoops showcase to honor man killed after coming to woman's aid

The Jersey City basketball community will pay tribute to a Jersey City hero when it gets together Saturday, June 10, for the third annual Darren "Reese" Talington Classic at Bayside Park. The six-game competition is an anti-violence awareness event that honors T alington, 25, who was shot dead on April 26, 2014 after he came to the aid of a woman who was struck with a beer bottle by an apparent drunken man.

