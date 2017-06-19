Heroin Arrest in Paramus

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of McKenna Gordon, 20 yoa, of Albany NY and Larry Hunt, 45 yoa, of Jersey City NJ, for possession of heroin with the intent to distribute. On Sunday, June 18, 2017, Paramus Police Officer Connor Nutland observed a grey, 2007 Dodge Charger, 4 door, with NY registration driving in excess of 70 mph on Route 17 northbound in the area of Linwood Avenue.

