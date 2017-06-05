Harrison car stop leads to drug seizu...

Harrison car stop leads to drug seizure, charges for Hillside man

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- A 25-year-old Hillside man is facing drug charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Harrison. Police said they smelled marijuana when they pulled over Lawrence D. Brantley, of Scheifer Road, on Saturday and then found 44 capsules of crack cocaine and eight bags of marijuana after searching the vehicle, a criminal complaint states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 20 min pugs 31
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 3
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 110
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC