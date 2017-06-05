Harrison car stop leads to drug seizure, charges for Hillside man
JERSEY CITY -- A 25-year-old Hillside man is facing drug charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Harrison. Police said they smelled marijuana when they pulled over Lawrence D. Brantley, of Scheifer Road, on Saturday and then found 44 capsules of crack cocaine and eight bags of marijuana after searching the vehicle, a criminal complaint states.
