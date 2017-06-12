Group wants say in Bayfront site's fate
A group of more than three dozen local pastors and activists yesterday demanded to be a part of the process to select a developer for the 100-acre Bayfront site on the city's western waterfront. The group, under the banner Jersey City Together, slammed recent reports that one of the three developers seeking to oversee the massive development intended to make it an Orthodox Jewish enclave.
