'Gems of Jersey City' graduate from A. Harry Moore School

JERSEY CITY - Five men and one woman were greeted by a cheering audience Thursday morning as the class of 2017 graduated from the A. Harry Moore School, a school for students with various disabilities. The six graduates, all who are nonverbal, received their diplomas, certificates from Assemblywoman Angela McKnight's office, and other awards during the 10 a.m. ceremony in the school's auditorium on Kennedy Boulevard.

