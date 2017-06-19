'Gems of Jersey City' graduate from A. Harry Moore School
JERSEY CITY - Five men and one woman were greeted by a cheering audience Thursday morning as the class of 2017 graduated from the A. Harry Moore School, a school for students with various disabilities. The six graduates, all who are nonverbal, received their diplomas, certificates from Assemblywoman Angela McKnight's office, and other awards during the 10 a.m. ceremony in the school's auditorium on Kennedy Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC