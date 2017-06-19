Gadsden to run for re-election on Matsikoudis slate
JERSEY CITY -- Councilman Chris Gadsden, who joined the council after a stunning upset victory last November , announced today he will seek re-election on mayoral candidate Bill Matsikoudis' ticket. Gadsden, 42, who represents Ward B, said he thinks Matsikoudis' "type of advocacy and that type of voice is necessary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC