Fulop and Hudson County prosecutor applaud bail reform changes targeting gun offenses
Mayor Steve Fulop and Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez are lauding changes to state detention guidelines recommending that people charged with many weapons offenses should now be held without bail during their prosecution. "We have been very vocal on the issue of illegal guns and we are happy that the Attorney General is taking these important steps," Fulop said of the changes to criminal justice reform guidelines approved by the state Supreme Court last week.
