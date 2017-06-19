Freeholders to county jail inmates: no smart TVs for you
The county freeholders recently rejected a $51,000 contract to a Texas-based company to purchase 80 new LG smart TVs for inmates at the jail in Kearny. The facility housed about 1,167 inmates as of April.
