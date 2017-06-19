Free screenings on National HIV Testing Day in Jersey City

Jersey City Medical Center at Greenville's Counseling and Testing Site , Center for Comprehensive Care and the city of Jersey City will host a free community screening event on Tuesday, National HIV Testing Day. The event, which will be held at the Mary McLeod Bethune Life Center in Jersey City, will run from 2 to 6 p.m. and it will include HIV testing, information the disease and other related services.

