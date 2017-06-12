Former Yankee, Jersey City Superintendent on hand for Free Summer Meals event in Lincoln Park
JERSEY CITY -- Former New York Yankee player Pat Kelly and Jersey City Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marcia Lyles were all in attendance at Lincoln Park on Friday as Jersey City announced its participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Free Summer Meals initiative this summer. At the event, held on Lincoln Park's Turf 1 field, children learned about the importance of eating nutritious meals in the summer once school is out and raised awareness for the USDA run Free Summer Meals program that Jersey City will take part in this summer.
