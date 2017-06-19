Follow protocol with 'chase' cops; Thank you for voting; Report the truth | Feedback

My question to Mayor Fulop is, did he think this through, and follow guidelines, or just make a rush to judgement? Heaven forbid Jersey City be left out of the trial by media show that controls the information and enforces the opinion of contempt for the police. Incidentally, in all the years of reading the Jersey Journal, I have never seen the salary of pimps or drug dealers published.

