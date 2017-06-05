Finally, Jersey City close to regaining local control of schools, state says
TRENTON -- Jersey City is likely to regain local control of its school district's instruction and programming later this year, the final step in emerging from the state's nearly 30-year takeover of city schools, state Education Commissioner Kimberely Harrington said Wednesday. The district passed the state's latest review of school instruction, Harrington said at Wednesday's state Board of Education meeting.
