Final goodbyes to 'Mama' Valastro, mom of 'Cake Boss'

Family and friends of Mary "Mama" Valastro" -- the mother of "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro -- said their final goodbyes yesterday to the beloved matriarch of Hoboken's most famous bakery. Mary Valastro, 69, who often appeared on the hit TLC show about the family-owned bakeshop, died Thursday after a five-year battle with ALS.

