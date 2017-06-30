Fed's action confirms cop suspensions improper; Probe the Dems | Feedback
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has sought to use the Jersey City Police Department for his own political purposes since he first took office in 2013. In late July of 2014, after my dismissal as Chief of Police for refusal to let Mayor Fulop interfere with an internal affairs investigation , Fulop appointed a Chief of Police who was willing to acquiesce his leadership to Fulop's Public Safety Director Jim Shea.
