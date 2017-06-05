Father ordered held in son's death in Union City fire
UNION CITY -- A Union City man caused a fire that killed his young son in March by recklessly "flicking matches" after a night of drinking and smoking marijuana with his co-defendant, an assistant prosecutor said during a detention hearing for them on Wednesday. Eddie Gonzalez, 27, was indicted last month on manslaughter and other other charges in the March 4 blaze in the family's Union City apartment that killed his son, Eddie Jr., only weeks before the boy's second birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC