Father ordered held in son's death in Union City fire

UNION CITY -- A Union City man caused a fire that killed his young son in March by recklessly "flicking matches" after a night of drinking and smoking marijuana with his co-defendant, an assistant prosecutor said during a detention hearing for them on Wednesday. Eddie Gonzalez, 27, was indicted last month on manslaughter and other other charges in the March 4 blaze in the family's Union City apartment that killed his son, Eddie Jr., only weeks before the boy's second birthday.

