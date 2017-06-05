Fast-growing national chain to open its first 2 N.J. locations
Within the next few months, New Jersey will have two new quick dining options as CAVA , a "fast casual restaurant" specializing in Mediterranean cuisine, is opening locations in Jersey City and Paramus. "We're thrilled to bring our craveable and balanced food style to northern New Jersey," said Lindsey Cohen, a company spokeswoman.
