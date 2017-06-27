Family of Hoboken train crash victim sues NJ Transit
HOBOKEN -- The family of a woman killed at Hoboken Terminal when an NJ Transit train crashed into the station last September has filed a wrongful death suit against the transit agency, charging it neglected to take key precautions that would have prevented the crash, lawyers announced Tuesday. Fabiola Bittar de Kroon, 34 , of Hoboken, was killed when Train 1614 sped into the station at twice the speed limit, slammed into the backstop at the end of the line on Sept.
