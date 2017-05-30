East Orange man charged with knocking...

East Orange man charged with knocking out coworker in Kearny

JERSEY CITY -- An East Orange man has been charged with knocking out a coworker during an assault in Kearny and he made his first court appearance on the charges on Wednesday. Aquil J. Downey, 33, of South Clinton Street, is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly punching the man in the face and knocking him out on May 16. The man also suffered a separated shoulder and a cut to his lip that required stitches, the criminal complaint says.

