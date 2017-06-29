Drunk driver arrested at Holland Tunnel was nearly 3 times over legal limit: cops
JERSEY CITY - An Essex County woman was arrested at the Holland Tunnel Tuesday night after having a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit to drive, authorities said. Brenna Sermoneta, 41, of Newark was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and was issued multiple traffic summonses, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC