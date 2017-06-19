Dozens arrested in Hudson warrant sweep
The Hudson County Sheriff's Office worked with federal agencies to make 32 arrests in an early morning warrant sweep Thursday, targeting fugitives wanted on charges ranging from drug offenses to assault on police officers. "The primary purpose of this warrant raid was to remove criminals from the streets of Hudson County and to gather intelligence while keeping our streets and community safe," Sheriff Frank Schillari said in a statement.
