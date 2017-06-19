Do you know these people? Bayonne cop...

Do you know these people? Bayonne cops release photos of suspected car burglars

BAYONNE -- The police department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects in a spate of recent car burglaries. Police have released five photos of people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in different areas of the city.

