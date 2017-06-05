'Do what you love,' St. Dominic grads told
Erin Bailey remembers the exact minute her four years of hard work all paid off: March 30, 2017, at 7:47 p.m. The West Orange student had dreams of going to the University of Pennsylvania and pushed herself to standout with her college applications. She took advanced placement classes, volunteered with local organizations, and was a member of the St. Dominic Academy dance team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|30
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC