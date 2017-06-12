Detention hearing delayed for man accused of leading cops on 6-mile chase
JERSEY CITY -- A detention hearing for the Jersey City man who led police on a six-mile chase June 4 was adjourned today because his recently-hired private attorney needs time to get up to speed on the case. Leo C. Pinkston, 48, of Van Nostrand Avenue, is charged with eluding police and aggravated assault on Miguel Feliz, 28, of West New York, whose vehicle was struck by Pinkston's on Tonnelle Avenue near North Street.
