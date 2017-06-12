Delay in homicide trial of man accused of driving with body in back seat
John J. Gutierrez, 29, of Bayonne, appears in court in Jersey City today, Oct. 20, 2015, on charges he assaulted a Maine man who was found dead in Gutierrez's car in Union City on Oct. 10. John J. Gutierrez, 29, of Bayonne, appears in court in Jersey City today, Oct. 20, 2015, on charges he assaulted a Maine man who was found dead in Gutierrez's car in Union City on Oct. 10.( JERSEY CITY - A scheduling conflict has caused a delay in the start of the trial of a Bayonne man accused of beating a man to death and driving around with the victim in his back seat in 2015. The jury selection for the trial of John J. Gutierrez, 31 -- charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and PCP possession -- was to have started yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC