Delay in homicide trial of man accused of driving with body in back seat

John J. Gutierrez, 29, of Bayonne, appears in court in Jersey City today, Oct. 20, 2015, on charges he assaulted a Maine man who was found dead in Gutierrez's car in Union City on Oct. 10. John J. Gutierrez, 29, of Bayonne, appears in court in Jersey City today, Oct. 20, 2015, on charges he assaulted a Maine man who was found dead in Gutierrez's car in Union City on Oct. 10.( JERSEY CITY - A scheduling conflict has caused a delay in the start of the trial of a Bayonne man accused of beating a man to death and driving around with the victim in his back seat in 2015. The jury selection for the trial of John J. Gutierrez, 31 -- charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and PCP possession -- was to have started yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.