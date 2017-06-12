Dance, music, poetry ends series
Jersey City Theater Center will host a showcase to end the Disruption series on June 16. "The BOX" will feature numerous performances throughout the night, all relating to the series theme. The Disruption series brought topics global in scope and made them relatable to the community.
